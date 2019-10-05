Dr M says government to refine tax system

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during the launch of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

*Editor’s note: This story replaces an earlier version titled “No one to escape if GST returns, says Dr M”, which contained errors. Malay Mail apologises for the mistake and confusion that may have resulted from the earlier report.

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The government is looking to refine the current tax system to be more efficient without burdening taxpayers, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said after launching the Shared Prosperity Vision (SPV) 2030 today.

He said his Pakatan Harapan (PH) government may have no choice but to introduce new taxes on top of existing ones, but said it will study the possibility before making a decision so as not to burden Malaysians.

“The tax system previously was not announced in an efficient and orderly fashion and many areas were left out from paying taxes,” he told a news conference at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here.

“This will be cleaned up and we have agencies that will help sort this out. Also we may be forced to introduce new taxes that aren't too burdensome on the public,” he added.

