TV3 apologises for clip of deputy minister speaking Mandarin during Malay news broadcast (VIDEO)

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching speaks during a press conference at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur April 8, 2019. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — Local broadcaster TV3 issued an apology after showing a clip of Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching replying a question in Bahasa Malaysia in Mandarin during its Malay news programme.

The purported mistake triggered intense criticism on social against the DAP deputy minister, including from an Umno Youth executive committee member Fariz Hadi who sarcastically welcomed Teo as the “Deputy Education Minister from China” and included the erroneous clip in his Tweet yesterday that has since drawn over 6,000 retweets and nearly 3,000 “likes”.

Selamat datang Timbalan Menteri Pendidikan dari negara China. Selamat datang ke bumi Malaysia. pic.twitter.com/2aDdAcueBi — Fariz Hadi (@Fariz_H) October 2, 2019

“TV3 apologises to Deputy Minister of Education Teo Nie Ching and Buletin Utama viewers following a report aired on Buletin Utama 2 October 2019,” it said in a statement on its official Facebook page.

“The use of the excerpt in Mandarin was supposed to be used only in the Mandarin News on ntv7 and 8tv,” TV3 added.