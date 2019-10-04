RON97 down 19 sen, RON95, diesel unchanged for week of Oct 5-11

Customers are seen at a petrol station in Puchong Permai December 27, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The retail price of RON97 petrol will be lower by 19 sen at RM2.60 per litre, while the prices of RON95 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged, at RM2.08 and RM2.18 per litre, for the week beginning at midnight tonight.

The Finance Ministry, in a statement today, said based on the calculation according to the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM), the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel for the period should actually be RM2.30 and RM2.34 per litre, respectively.

“This shows a decrease from last week of the retail prices of RON95 petrol and diesel which were then RM2.49 and RM2.39 per litre, respectively.

“The retail prices of the two products have been retained in line with the government decision to stabilise the retail prices of petroleum and reduce the cost of living,” it said.

The statement said that the estimated subsidy that the government has to bear during the period is RM101.52 million. — Bernama