Johor MB appointed Pakatan Tanjung Piai by-election director

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal and Johor Pakatan Harapan chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin address a press conference in Muar October 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Oct 4 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal has been appointed Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Tanjung Piai by-election director.

Announcing this today, Johor PH chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said PH was confident of a win in the November 16 by-election under Dr Sahruddin’s leadership.

“Today, we have appointed Dr Sahruddin as PH’s election director for the Tanjung Piai by-election.

“With his leadership, we will obtain victory,” Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, told reporters after chairing a Johor PH meeting at the Pagoh Bersatu office here today.

He said Dr Sahruddin will be assisted by the other component parties led by Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong, Johor PKR chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh, Johor Bersatu chairman Mazlan Bujang and Johor Parti Amanah Negara chairman Aminolhuda Hassan.

Meanwhile, Tanjung Piai Bersatu division chief Karmaine Sardini has been appointed operations room chief in a role that will see him take charge of operational matters on the ground.

Commenting on his appointment, Dr Sahruddin said he will carry out the duties and responsibilities entrusted to the best of his ability.

“The mandate has been given, it’s time to work. Insya-Allah, I am accepting this important role entrusted to me with the cooperation of all our friends in PH.

“When we work hand in hand, Insya-allah, victory will be on our side,” he said. — Bernama