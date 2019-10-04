Elephant killer informant will get cash reward as promised, says Sabah deputy CM

The police have arrested six men in connection with the brutal killing of a pygmy elephant whose carcass was found in Sungai Udin, Dumpas last week. — Photo courtesy of Sabah Wildlife Department

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 4 — The cash reward will be given to the informant who led authorities to arrest six suspects in the recent elephant killing case in Tawau.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the matter is being handled by the Sabah Wildlife Department.

“We are working it; we will give the money (reward) to the informer.

“It is the source’s tip-off that helped Tawau police and Wildlife Department officers to solve the cruel animal killing case swiftly,” she said without elaborating on the details about the informant.

She was met by reporters after the World Amateur Golf Championship media conference here today.

The Sabah Wildlife Department offered a RM10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators, and this was later increased to RM30,000 following pledges made by an anonymous donor and Orangutan Appeal UK.

Liew, who is also Sabah deputy chief minister, said the tusk of the elephant which was killed would not be stored and will be destroyed instead.

The police have arrested six men, five locals and an illegal immigrant aged between 48 and 68, in connection with the brutal killing of a pygmy elephant whose carcass was found in Sungai Udin, Dumpas here, last week.

Yesterday, six prime suspects allegedly involved in the killing of a pygmy elephant were remanded by the Tawau Magistrate’s court for four days for further investigations. — Bernama