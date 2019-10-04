Agong: Foster unity through religious, community programmes at mosques

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah distributes contributions to orphans after opening Bilal bin Rabah Mosque at Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 1 in Kuala Lumpur October 4, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 4 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, today called for religious and community programmes at mosques to be the platform to foster unity and understanding among Muslims.

His Majesty said it was important and in line with Islamic teachings which emphasised on maintaining unity in the community.

“I’m confident that the organisation of religious and community programmes at mosques in addition to mass prayers is one of the ways to foster the spirit of unity among Muslims.

“Unity among Muslims is important and must be maintained as it is a part of the religious demands,” he said when opening Bilal bin Rabah Mosque at Taman Koperasi Polis Fasa 1 here today.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also hoped that the congregation and the local community would optimise the functions and enliven the new mosque.

Earlier, His Majesty was welcomed on arrival at the mosque by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa and Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also signed a plaque and joined the worshippers for the Friday prayers.

The prayers were led by chief imam of the mosque, Ahmad Fathi Muhammad.

After the prayers and sermon, His Majesty exchanged greetings with the congregation and handed over donations to children.

The two-storey mosque, built to replace Surau An-Nur, was completed on May 4, 2017 at a cost of RM13.6 million and can accommodate about 2,500 worshippers at any one time.

The mosque also has quarters for imam and bilal as well as space for Kafa classes. — Bernama