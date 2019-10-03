Poll: To beat the heat, one-third of Malaysian travellers opt for snow holidays

People enjoy the snow at the season's start in the Verbier Alpine ski resort in Switzerland December 2, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Over one in three Malaysian travellers polled preferred to embark on snow holidays to escape the hot tropical weather, according to tourism agent Club Med’s Asia-Pacific Snow Brand Study 2019.

According to the poll, most Malaysians also prioritise spending quality time with families during such trips, rather than reconnecting with nature, trying out local delicacies, or even skiing.

“Family moments are of high importance for Malaysians on a holiday. The APAC Snow Brand Study 2019 have shown that six out of 10 Malaysians prioritise spending time with family and friends while on a snow holiday.

“To find relief from the year-round tropical sun, 34 per cent of Malaysians look forward to snow destinations for the holidays,” the firm said in a press release.

The poll also found out that Europe remains a popular choice for travellers, with two out of five Malaysians polled choosing Switzerland as their top snow holiday destination.

Despite that, Japan still tops the list overall for respondents in the region, with 65 per cent of those polled having been there for a snow holiday in the last three years, followed by South Korea, Switzerland, China, and Australia,

The research had polled 2,200 international respondents from 10 other markets besides Malaysia: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Snow holiday goers also preferred longer stays, with seven in 10 respondents agreeing that they need at least one week for a full experience.

This is also coincided with over 80 per cent of travellers preferring to pay for an all-inclusive holiday package due to more opportunities to enjoy a variety of activities, convenience and the value-for money.

The study also shows that the market size grew to 151 million tourists to winter holiday destinations, a 10 per cent increase in market size, which is bigger than the average tourism market growth of 6 per cent.

The growth can be attributed to a few factors — ease of travel, an increase in travel options and an increase in snow holiday products.

The study also finds that 68 per cent of winter holiday goers are the so-called “millennials”.