Keep race card out of Tanjung Piai by-election, says Amanah veep

Datuk Mahfuz Omar addresses a press conference in Putrajaya October 2, 2019. — Bernama pic

POKOK SENA, Oct 3 — Everyone should avoid playing up racial issues during the Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat by-election this November in order to preserve racial harmony in the country, said Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president, Datuk Mahfuz Omar.

He said politics that was based on racism could disrupt national unity that had been built all this while.

“To me, there’s no problem if there are people siding with the opposition (in the by-election) as the current government is still ruling the country. What is important is that all quarters should refrain from playing up issues that could destroy race relations.

“We should show maturity in politics, as playing up issues which could cause racial rift is not good for our country’s economic growth.

“This could also affect the respect that the world has for Malaysia, which is seen as a unique country due to its multiracial and multireligious background and the ability of its people to live in harmony.”

Mahfuz said this to reporters when met at a Newspaper-in-Education (NiE) programme organised by the Social Security Organisation (Socso) in collaboration with Star Media Group at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Jabi, here, today.

Also present was Socso chief executive officer, Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed.

Mahfuz, who is also the Member of Parliament for Pokok Sena, admitted that Pakatan Harapan would be facing a stiff challenge from the Opposition to retain the Tanjung Piai seat.

“We will continue to work hard despite the difficulty, and we need to move in giving input or clearer information to the constituents and I believe they want continuity of what has been left by the late Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik,” he said.

The Election Commission has announced that the Tanjung Piai by-election would be held on November 16, nomination of candidates on November 2 and early voting on November 12. — Bernama