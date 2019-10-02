No offer yet from Saudi Aramco on IPO, says Petronas

Petronas said that it has yet to receive any offer to become a potential cornerstone investor in Saudi Aramco’s proposed IPO. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) said that it has yet to receive any offer to become a potential cornerstone investor in Saudi Aramco’s proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO).

“Petronas, to-date, has not received any offer from Saudi Aramco or its appointed representatives to become a potential cornerstone investor in the proposed IPO,” the company told Bernama today.

The national oil company said this when asked to comment on a report published by Bloomberg News on Oct 1, headlined: “Saudi Aramco approaches Asian State Oil Producers on IPO”.

The article stated that the oil giant (Aramco) was seeking cornerstone investments from Petronas and China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation (Sinopec). — Bernama