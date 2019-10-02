Cops: Skeletal remains found in Balakong

Police said a human skeleton was found in a bush at Taman Seri Timah, Balakong near here on September 16. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — A human skeleton was found in a bush at Taman Seri Timah, Balakong near here on September 16.

Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzafir Mohd Yussof said the incomplete skeletal remains, believed to be that of a man aged between 25 and 45 were found by a member of the public at 10am.

“Police also found a long-sleeved shirt, long pants, underwear and belt.

“However, no identification documents were found with the victim,” he said in a statement here today.

Ahmad Dzafir said preliminary investigations revealed the man was believed to have died more than six months from the date the skeleton was found.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Those with missing family members or friends are urged to contact the investigating officer ASP Redzuan Mat Salleh at 019-2714100 or the Kajang district police headquarters at 03-89114222. — Bernama