Umno Youth chief ‘thanks’ EC for setting Tanjung Piai poll on party’s general assembly day

JOHOR BARU, Oct 1 — The Tanjung Piai by-election and the Umno general assembly will both be on November 16, Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki noted when “thanking” the Election Commission today.

He pointedly wrote on Twitter that the commission must have chosen the date by coincidence after EC chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun announced the key dates for the by-election at the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya earlier today.

“Thank you EC for unintentionally choosing the P.165 Tanjung Piai by-election date that coincides with the Umno General Assembly on November 16, 2019!” he said in his backhanded tweet written in Malay.

Aside from polling on November 16, the EC also set nomination day for November 2 and early voting on November 12.

A 14-day campaign period for the Tanjung Piai by-election begins after the nomination day until 11.59pm on November 15.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election was triggered by the death of its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from a heart attack last month.

The Umno general assembly is scheduled for November 13 to 16, with an additional day allocated for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to amend the party’s constitution.

More than 5,000 Umno delegates from 191 divisions nationwide are expected to attend the four-day event this year that will be held in the party’s traditional venue at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC).