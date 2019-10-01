Tanjung Piai parliamentary poll on Nov 16, nomination on Nov 2

Nomination of candidates is set for November 2 while early polls will be on November 12. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Oct 1 — The Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election will be held on November 16, Election Commission (EC) chairman Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun announced today.

Nomination of candidates is set for November 2 while early polls will be on November 12, he added.

The Tanjung Piai parliamentary seat fell vacant following the September 21 sudden death of its incumbent Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, from a heart attack.

Dr Farid was also the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

