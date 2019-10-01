Sarawak woman scammed by bogus MACC officer

A 39-year-old chicken rice seller today lodged a police report, claiming that she was scammed of RM27,00 by a man who falsely identified himself as a senior enforcement officer with the MACC. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Oct 1 — A 39-year-old chicken rice seller today lodged a police report, claiming that she was scammed of RM27,00 by a man who falsely identified himself as a senior enforcement officer with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), state police said today.

Commercial Crimes Investigation Department (CCID) chief Superintendent Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said the woman received a call yesterday evening from the man, who identified himself as Faizal Annuar and told her that she was being investigated for corruption, drug smuggling and forging of currencies cases.

“The victim, in her report, said she was then referred to Inspector Amirul from Bukit Aman police station,” Mustafa Kamal said.

He said “Inspector Amirul” then asked her to change her bank account number to another number that he provided.

According to the victim, it was on the pretext of verifying if she was involved in the illegal activities, Mustafa Kamal said.

“The woman only realised she was scammed when all the RM27,000 in her bank account was cleaned out,” he said.

Mustafa Kamal advised the public to check with the police for authenticity when they receive calls from unknown persons.

He said they should not panic upon receiving calls from people claiming to be from enforcement agencies, like MACC or the police.

He said people can call CCID Infoline 013-2111222 for verification of calls from unknown persons.