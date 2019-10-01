Nga to Najib: Repent, stop spreading fake news

Nga Kor Ming has urged Datuk Seri Najib Razak to repent and not use fake news to attack him or the DAP. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming has urged Datuk Seri Najib Razak to repent and not use fake news to attack him or the DAP.

Nga said legal action would be taken against the former prime minister, in addition to a report he had made with the Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“We will seek legal advice. My legal advisor will take appropriate action. I just hope he (Najib) will repent and return to the right path before it is too late,” he said after the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)-United Nations (UN) Regional Conference, here, today.

Nga was commenting on Najib’s action of using a fake account, allegedly to damage his (Nga’s) name and incite the people to hate him and the party.

Najib had through his Facebook posting, called on the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to take action against the Perak DAP chairman for asking the Chinese who were unhappy to protest against the Sultan of Selangor.

This followed the decision to disallow the use of dual-language road signages in Selangor.

The Sultan had ordered that road signages in both Chinese and Bahasa Melayu be removed and replaced with signages only in Bahasa Melayu.

However, yesterday Nga had reportedly denied that he nor the DAP were involved in trying to incite the Chinese to hate the Selangor Sultan.

Nga also claimed that the account under the name ‘Nga Kor Ming Super Fans Page’ was a fake account that represented him and DAP.

On Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik’s remarks regarding a school in Ayer Tawar, Manjung in Perak , which had not used the national language on the banner for an event he attended, Nga said he had explained the matter to Maszlee through a message sent to him.

“I accept (Maszlee’s) advice with an open heart. I received an invitation from the school and the banner was actually put up by a former student, not the school.. and as an SRJK (national-type primary school), although the banner was in Mandarin, one thing is certain that all government schools respect the national language and the language national is a compulsory subject.

“But with regard to the Federal Constitution, let us not deny that schools of all mediums are entitled to learn their mother tongue and this right is guaranteed under Article 152 of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

On Sunday, Maszlee commented on Nga’s Instagram account that the banner should have been in the national language as the country’s coat of arms had also been used.

A photo of the banner was posted by Nga, who is also the Teluk Intan Member of Parliament, on his personal Instagram account to inform that he would be visiting and delivering aid to the school. — Bernama