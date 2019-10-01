Former SSM CEO, son to be charged for corruption tomorrow

Former SSM chief executive officer Datuk Zahrah Abd Wahad Fenner will face several corruption charges. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 1 — Former Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) chief executive officer Datuk Zahrah Abd Wahad Fenner will be brought to the Sessions Court here tomorrow to face several corruption charges.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), in a statement today, said Zahrah will be charged along with her son, Abdulazeez Wan Ruslan.

“MACC has obtained consent from the Attorney-General to charge both of them,” it said, adding that Zahrah and her son were called to the commission’s headquarters in Putrajaya at 2pm today to complete its investigation process. — Bernama