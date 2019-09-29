Singapore, Malaysia agree to extend suspension of Johor RTS till Oct 31

Singapore Transport Minister, Khaw Boon Wan, visits Bukit Chagar, Johor to check out the progress of the RTS Link in April 2018. — Picture via Facebook/Khaw Boon Wan

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to extend the suspension of the proposed Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) link until October 31, 2109.

In a media statement today, the Transport Ministry said both countries agree to the extension of one month from the original suspension date of September 30

“Ministry of Transport wishes to inform that Malaysia and Singapore have agreed to extend the deadline to decide on the RTS Link project by a period of one (1) month to 31 October 2019 without any additional cost,’’ said the statement.

However, the statement did not specify the reason for the extension.

In May of this year, Putrajaya and Singapore agreed to suspend the RTS link to allow for Malaysia more time to study the scope, structure and cost of the project.

The 4km RTS link — which would connect Woodlands North station on Singapore’s Thomson-East Coast MRT Line to Bukit Chagar in Johor Baru — was targeted to begin operations by December 31, 2024.