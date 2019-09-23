PTPTN hopes to attract more employers to assist in paying workers’ education loans, says chairman

PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan says to date, only six employers had made payments totalling RM97,873.59 for the study loans of 10 workers. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

ALOR GAJAH, Sept 23 ― The National Higher Education Fund Corporation (NHEFC) will redouble effort to attract more employers to assist their workers pay outstanding study loans, said its chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

He said the effort included providing clear and accurate information to employers especially on the tax exemption given by the government to make the initiative a success.

To date, he said that only six employers had made payments totalling RM97,873.59 for the study loans of 10 workers.

“This matter is still new and the information on it reaching the employers is still very low especially on the tax exemption incentive.

“So, we are in the process of conducting campaigns so that more employers can pitch in to pay the education loans of their workers especially the low income earners,” he said after a 2019 state level National Education Saving Scheme Tour Programme here yesterday. ― Bernama