Cloud seeding to be carried out in Sarawak for two days from tomorrow

A Malaysian Air Force officer observes the progress of saltwater release in a military aircraft during a cloud seeding operation in Subang September 19, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, Sept 19 — Cloud seeding in Sarawak will be conducted over two days starting from tomorrow with the help of a Charlie 130 Hercules belonging to the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

Sarawak Branch Meteorological Department (METMalaysia) deputy director Siniarovina Urban Sinyaw said the aircraft will depart from Kuching RMAF Base to locate clouds suitable for seeding operations.

“The main problem with cloud seeding process is searching for suitable clouds,” he told Bernama.

“As such before the seeding operation Met will conduct data analysis on radars, satellites and weather models to determine suitable weather conditions,” he said.

As at 8pm today, five areas in the state were still recording very unhealthy Air Pollutant Index reading with Kuching having the highest at 264, followed by Sibu (245), Sarikei (240), Samarahan (221) and Sri Aman (208).

Three areas recorded unhealthy API readings namely Mukah at 193, Bintulu (140) and Samalaju (128). — Bernama