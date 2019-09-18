As haze crisis drags on, Youth and Sports Ministry to implement work from home policy

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the ministry would be issuing internal instructions to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy as many of the ministries’ staff were working outside and therefore exposed to the haze. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Youth and Sports Ministry will be implementing the work from home policy following the worsening air pollution in the country.

Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the ministry would be issuing internal instructions to ensure the smooth implementation of the policy as many of the ministries’ staff were working outside and therefore exposed to the haze.

“The ministry is aware of the hazard and dangers exposed to our staff. The implementation of the policy is to ensure the quality of life of our staff is taken care of continually.

“This policy is also inlined with the school closure order in affected areas,” he said in a statement here.

He said the policy’s implementation was dependent on the Air Pollutant Index (API) if it exceeds 200.

“Staff and officers will execute this circular with the discretion of their department heads who will monitor their work progress and ensure the quality of their work is maintained to ensure the best service for the rakyat,” he said.

Syed Saadiq said he believed that this measure was a necessity and hoped that it will be adopted by other ministries or governmental agencies.