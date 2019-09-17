Kulasegaran: Putrajaya will work with foreign countries to meet skilled workforce target

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran said among others was to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China and to seek cooperation with Iran. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, Sept 17 — The government will cooperate with foreign countries in order to meet the target of 35 per cent of skilled labour in Malaysia.

Human Resource Minister M. Kulasegaran said among others was to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China and to seek cooperation with Iran.

“So we are also going to Iran to learn and see what skills they have in an effort to improve the country’s skilled workforce.

“In the 11th Malaysia Plan (RM11), the country should have reached the target of 35 per cent of skilled labour, however, after 60 years, the skilled labour we have only reached 30 per cent, “ he told reporters after launching the ‘Meeting Customers’ programme at Sturong market here, today.

Kulasegaran said in an effort to strengthen the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) the government would continue to provide more TVET institutions.

“Skills play a huge role in a country’s prosperity, no country can develop, no country progresses very well unless a substantial portion of its people and workers are trained,” he said.

He said that having a skilled workforce would help increase productivity and mobility. — Bernama