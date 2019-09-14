Cloud seeding to be expanded to other states if haze worsens, says deputy minister

A ship is seen on a hazy day at Northport Klang. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SERI ISKANDAR, Sept 14 ― Cloud seeding operations in Sarawak and Selangor, will be extended to other states if the haze worsens there, said Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Deputy Minister Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis today.

She said however that if the conditions, such as wind direction, were unsuitable, the operations would not be undertaken as they would be ineffective.

Speaking to reporters after officiating at the Go Nature Campaign 2.0 at Universiti Teknologi Petronas here, the minister advised the public not to exacerbate the current air quality by conducting open burning activities, including burning of rubbish in the compound of homes and areas nearby.

She added that the authorities had undertaken large-scale enforcement against open burning incidents throughout the country as part of measures to address the haze, with exceptions made for cremations and barbecues.

On the cause of the haze, Isnaraissah Munirah urged all social media users to avoid pointing the finger at Indonesia, adding “This is not about Malaysia or Indonesia being the source of the haze but what is important now is to put out the ongoing fires as soon as possible”. ― Bernama