At PAS-Umno gathering, group accuses Pakatan govt of not being ‘Malay-centric’

Gerakan Pembela Ummah chairman Aminuddin Yahaya speaks during a forum at Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (Muslim Unity Rally) held at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is not a Malay-centric government as the current administration lacks focus on the Malay agenda, said Malay-Muslim group Ummah today.

Speaking at an intellectual discourse during the Himpunan Penyatuan Ummah (Muslim Unity Gathering) at PWTC here, its secretariat head Aminuddin Yahaya claimed that DAP leaders in the ruling party has an organised agenda in line.

However, he did not elaborate on the said agenda.

“The current government is not a government for the Malays because there is no agenda for the Malays.

“But DAP has an organised agenda we look at the content arranged by the Chinese (leaders), especially DAP, it is very organised.

“Which is why we see that the Malay leaders are only fighting over various issues, like who wants to be prime minister and such,” he told a sea of PAS and Umno members.

Aminuddin said the context of the PAS-Umno charter, which will be revealed at the main event tomorrow, has to represent beyond the physical unity between the two parties.

He said while there was no denying that the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government was toppled due to weaknesses within the party, the charter must address those weaknesses as well as the current inconsistency present in the PH administration.

“The Malays, especially the youth, they are putting high hopes on this unity. But they have also warned that if the unity fails to fix the past weaknesses, it is highly likely that they will give up on politics.

“In other words, they will no longer care who will rule the country and this is very dangerous in the context of the survival of the Malays and as well as upholding the position of Islam,” he said.

Aminuddin added that it is critical that the content of the charter is explained to the people and that it addresses the aspirations of the nation, and not that only of the party leaders.

He said the charter has to have an inclusive agenda which should include NGOs, community leaders, and the ulama, where the group should become the check and balance entity for the leaders.

Also present at the intellectual discourse were Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and its information chief Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.