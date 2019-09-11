26 climbers from Malaysia and Brunei unfurl giant Jalur Gemilang at Everest Base Camp

Twenty-six climbers pose for pictures with a giant Malaysian flag at Everest Base Camp in Nepal September 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Twenty-six climbers involving 20 Malaysians and six Bruneians jointly raised the giant Jalur Gemilang at the Everest Base Camp (EBC) at about 10.20am local time yesterday (12.05pm Malaysian time).

The giant Jalur Gemilang measuring 12m by 6m and weighing 11kg was successfully raised in conjunction with the 62nd National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations after the group took nine days trekking through the 65km distance from Lukla to Gorak Shep, Nepal.

The expedition to EBC was also participated by Nur 2 drama actor, Azhan Rani and five media personnel, namely Berita Harian journalist Zainuri Misfar and Abdul Razak Raaff; Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) photographer Mohd Faizol Abdul Aziz; and Kosmo! journalist, Norzasrudin Mohamed.

The 16-day expedition, organised by Summit Attack Resources (SAR) and led by Mohd Fakhrul Munir Mohd Isa, who is also a Fire Department personnel from Kuala Kubu Bahru Central Region Fire Rescue Academy, was flag-off by National Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye on August 31.

Mohd Fakhrul, when contacted by Bernama, said the main challenges faced by climbers were the extreme weather and temperature as well as the risk of acute mountain sickness (AMS).

“We started climbing from a 2,700m height at Lukla on September 2.

“Some of the participants managed to conquer the peak of Mount Kala Patthar at a height of 5,550m,” he said.

Meanwhile, Azhan said it was an exciting expedition as he had the opportunity to raise and fly the Jalur Gemilang on EBC and conquer Kala Patthar summit for the first time.

“In line with the Independence Day celebration theme, ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih’, we want to promote the spirit of patriotism to every corner of the world through this expedition,” he said. — Bernama