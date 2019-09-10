Four men nabbed over attack on nightclub bouncers

JOHOR BARU, Sept 10 — Four men have been arrested around the city on Thursday and yesterday believed to be involved in the attack on two men using machetes in front of a nightclub at Susur 1, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, early on Thursday morning (Sept 5).

South Johor Bahru police chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said in the 4 am incident, the victims, both aged 32, were working at the nightclub as bouncers before being approached by two men on a motorcycle.

“Both men later headed towards the two victims before attacking them with machetes.

“One of the victims who tried to ward off the attack with his arm sustained hand injuries. Another victim later went to lodge a police report while his other colleagues sent the injured victim to the hospital,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim suffered serious injuries and lost his left index finger.

Shahurinain said two of the suspects were apprehended on the same day and were remanded until tomorrow while another two suspects were nabbed yesterday and would be remanded until Sept 14.

“Two of the four suspects who were believed to be in the same gang, had earlier visited the centre when an argument erupted.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code. — Bernama