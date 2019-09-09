Government pledges to liberate Malaysia from corruption, abuse of power

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed delivers his congratulatory speech at the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours in conjunction with the official birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur September 9, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamed today said the government is committed to rehabilitating the country and liberating it from corruption and abuse of power.

He said this was being done by strengthening the country’s administration based on the Rule of Law principle and separation of powers as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“I hope the country will be fully liberated from all forms of corruption so that a New Malaysia can be further developed, more than ever before.”

He said this in his congratulatory speech at the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours in conjunction with the official birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here.

Dr Mahathir said the government would always respect and defend the sovereignty of the institution of constitutional monarchy, the position of Islam as federal religion, special privileges of the Malays and Bumiputeras in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the rights of other races as stated in the Federal Constitution.

The prime minister also said that the government was aware of the economic uncertainty and the increasingly challenging global geopolitical system, including the many barriers to free trade, as well as global currency instability, which could affect the country.

As such, he said the government had drawn up various strategies at both national and international levels in its bid to overcome all the challenges.

Dr Mahathir also said that the government efforts to rehabilitate the country’s financial position and economic performance, as well as to fulfil its promises to the people, had begun to bear fruit.

At the same time, he said various initiatives under the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 had already been implemented to ensure that the nation’s wealth could be distributed more broadly to stimulate economic growth and increase the people’s income.

Meanwhile, Dr Mahathir said the 62nd National day celebration on Aug 31 with the theme ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih’ had brought the unity and solidarity of the multi-racial people in the country into prominence. — Bernama