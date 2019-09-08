Cops to call in five accused of defaming Zakir Naik

On August 16, Dr Zakir had lodged a police report against Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran (pic), former ambassador Dennis Ignatius, Penang deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy, Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy and Klang MP Charles Santiago.― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — The police will be asking five men to have their statements recorded over allegations by fugitive Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik of having been defamed by them.

The federal police’s Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said this would be done by next week.

“We will call all who made the remarks by next week,” he was quoted saying by news portal Malaysiakini.

On August 16, Dr Zakir had lodged a police report against Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran, former ambassador Dennis Ignatius, Penang deputy chief minister II P. Ramasamy, Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy and Klang MP Charles Santiago.

In the police report, Dr Zakir claimed that the five had quoted him out of context, accusing them of twisting and manipulating his August 8 comments to accuse him of creating communal disharmony in the country.

Dr Zakir had said his police report was to enable the launch of an investigation against the five under the Penal Code and Sedition Act for allegedly defaming him and for purportedly instigating racial disharmony.

His lawyers also sent out letters of demand to the five to demand for an apology and compensation from them over the alleged defamation.

Dr Zakir’s police report and legal letters came amid criticism and more than a hundred police reports over his alleged remarks about Malaysia’s minority communities.

He was later questioned twice for hours by the police over his August 8 speech in Kota Baru, Kelantan, to assist in an investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

Dr Zakir is wanted in his birth country of India, which has previously requested for his extradition from Malaysia for him to face money-laundering charges in the courts there.