Pregnant teen beaten by three men, including boyfriend, in Setapak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — A five-month pregnant teenager was injured after she was beaten up by three men, including her boyfriend, in Setapak here.

In the incident at about 2.30am on Monday, the 18-year-old victim was brought by her boyfriend into a lane behind a college before he and two friends beat her with a hard object.

Wangsa Maju District Police Chief Supt Rajab Ahad Ismail said the victim was injured in the face and left behind by the three suspects at the scene.

“The teenager was later taken to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital by her father who received information that his daughter had been beaten up.

“Checks on her found that she was five months pregnant, which was not known to her family, including her father,” he said when contacted today.

Rajab said investigations found that the victim was beaten because she often asked her boyfriend known as ‘Atan’ to take responsibility for her pregnancy.

Following the incident, the police arrested three suspects including the victim’s boyfriend aged 18, on Monday, who have been remanded for three days to help in the investigations under Section 324 of the Penal Code. — Bernama