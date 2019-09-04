Haze in Penang, API at 90

Haze shrouded Penang in this file picture. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 4 — Penang has been shrouded in haze since yesterday, with several locations in the state recording moderate Air Pollutant Index (API) readings of between 79 and 90, just below unhealthy air quality which begins at 101.

According to air quality readings issued by the Department of Environment at 2 pm, the API reading at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) Minden reached 90, followed by 85 for Balik Pulau and 79 in both Seberang Jaya and Seberang Perai, while the Meteorological Department’s visibility readings comprised 4 kilometres for Butterworth and 5 km for Bayan Lepas.

The API comprises the following categories: good (0-50), moderate (51-100), unhealthy (101-200), very unhealthy (201-300) and hazardous (301 onwards).

Bernama’s checks found that the view of Penang bridge and the Komtar building was hazy today, while state Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh told the news agency that although the API readings were currently moderate, the authorities were concerned about the possibility of air quality worsening.

“We have also received reports on residents experiencing coughs and fever since the haze reached the state. The public is advised to drink plenty of water and reduce outdoor activities if the haze worsens,” he said.

Air quality updates can be accessed at the DOE’s website at http://apims.doe.gov.my/public_v2/home.html — Bernama