PLUS halts all road maintenance works during National Day holidays

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — In conjunction with 62nd National Day public holiday, Plus Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) will be halting all maintenance works which require closure of lanes from today to Tuesday.

Its managing director, Datuk Azman Ismail said the company was also making various preparations to ensure a smooth journey for road users during the merdeka celebration holidays.

“PLUS is always improving the quality of its PLUSRonda service and will continue to cooperate with police and the Road Transport Department (RTD) in enforcing traffic regulations.

“We are also mobilising PLUS Merdeka Roving Teams to carry out PLUSMiles and PLUS application promotion along our expressway,” he told Bernama after launching the 2019 National Day and Malaysia Day celebration campaign at Persada PLUS today.

He said PLUS would be mobilising more than 10,000 road inspection operations involving tunnels, drainage system as well as rest and service areas this year to ensure the comfort of expressway users. — Bernama