Penang hopes proposed Kulim airport remains just for cargo

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 29 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow is holding Kedah to its commitment that the proposed RM1.6 billion Kulim International Airport (KXP) will only be used to fly goods and not people.

He said the neighbouring state government had previously affirmed that KXP will only be a cargo airport and not ferry passengers.

“We hold Kedah to its commitment that it is a cargo airport, that is our view,” he said today when asked to comment on a leaked presentation that KXP will have two runways.

The Star reported yesterday that the KXP will sit on a 17sq km plot of land that is five times the size of the 3.3sq km Penang International Airport (PIA) that has only one runway.

Chow stressed that the state’s focus is still on the expansion plans for the PIA.

“They have submitted planning permission for the expansion project and the city council is processing application, it would take 180 days to process it,” he said.

Separately, Chow said feedback on Penang’s push for the Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT) project is largely positive to date.

He said 2,924 have given their feedback since the notice was displayed publicly on August 19.

“Out of the total feedback received, a total 2,850 supported the project while 74 opposed,” he said.

He said this meant a majority, at 97.4 per cent, supported the project while only 2.53 per cent were against it.

He called on the public to visit the several LRT public displays exhibition and leave their feedback.

“We appeal to the public to go to the respective booths to inspect the project and give their comments and views,” he said.

A public display on the Bayan Lepas LRT line is being held between August 19 and November 19 at the Land and Public Transport Agency (APAD) offices in Penang and in Kuala Lumpur, at Level Three in Komtar and at the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) in Bandar Perda.

There will also be a mobile booth to cover six other locations during different periods between August 19 and October 9 such as in Tesco E-Gate, the Penang International Airport, Sunshine Square, Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal, Penang Sentral in Butterworth and Penang Skills Development Centre.

The Bayan Lepas LRT had obtained conditional approval with 30 conditions from the Transport Ministry.

Those with enquiries on the LRT project can call the hotline at 1300-88-9700 during weekdays between 8am and 5.30pm.