Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif to visit Malaysia tomorrow

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif sits for an interview in New York April 24, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Mohammad Javad Zarif will make a working visit to Malaysia tomorrow.

In a statement today, the Foreign Ministry said Dr Mohammad Javad was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Prime Minister’s Office in Putrajaya.

A bilateral meeting is also scheduled to take place between Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and his Iranian counterpart.

“This visit will provide an opportunity for Malaysia and the Islamic Republic of Iran to discuss a spectrum of bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest,” the statement added. — Bernama