In Merdeka message, Christian Federation urges govt to rise against extremism, religious rhetoric

Leow said enforcement agencies nationwide must not shy away from their responsibilities in maintaining the peace of the nation. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The Christian Federation of Malaysia (CFM) today implored government leaders to rise up and spearhead a concerted effort to stamp out extremist and religious rhetoric in the country.

Its chairman Archbishop Julian Leow Beng Kim said Malaysians cannot afford to be rent asunder by those who threaten the peace and harmony in a nation of diverse people, cultures and religions as the government has enunciated a new vision of shared prosperity for Malaysia.

“If this vision is to be realised to benefit all Malaysians including our indigenous people and the poor and marginalised, we need to major on the majors and not labour on the minors.

“Our leaders must rise up strongly and courageously spearhead a concerted effort to stamp out extremist communal and religious rhetoric, hate speeches before hearers are incited to commit criminal acts that undermines peace and public order,” he said in CFM’s Merdeka Day and Malaysia Day message.

Leow, who is also the Roman Catholic archbishop of Kuala Lumpur, said enforcement agencies nationwide must not shy away from their responsibilities in maintaining the peace of the nation.

“Already the exuberance and hope which buoyed us up only a mere 15 months ago after GE14 is giving way to disappointment, dismay, distrust and discontent and racial and religious tensions which jeopardise the unity which we need to take our nation forward,” he added.

He however commended the government’s effort to put in place policies that gave meaning to aspirations for good governance and the rule of law, adding that more was needed to be done to realise the administration's reform agenda.

Yesterday, Leow denied an accusation by a coalition of Malay-Muslim groups that it is seeking to place as many Christians as possible among the country’s political leadership.

He categorically refutes the “spurious” claim made by Ummah chairman and Ikatan Muslim Malaysia (Isma) president Aminuddin Yahya in his opening speech during the National Ummah Unity Convention on Sunday.

In the opening speech, Aminuddin alleged that one of CFM’s resolutions is to place as many Christians as possible in national leadership positions, as part of an evangelical drive.

He had also named Christian evangelism as one of the major threats to the majority Malay-Muslim community along with liberalism and human rights, and accused Christian evangelists of becoming more brazen in spreading their beliefs to Muslims.

His comments drew flak from another Christian organisation, the Council of Churches Malaysia, with general secretary Reverend Hermen Shastri demanding action be taken against Ummah for derailing interfaith relations in the country.