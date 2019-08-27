PAS leader demands updates on investigations of five DAP leaders

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 1, 2019. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man pressed authorities today on the progress of the investigations into the five DAP leaders who were the subject of police reports.

He said the public has a right to know about these and updates would also show that the probes were fair and transparent.

“The five cases involving DAP leaders are very critical, as these touched upon the sensitivities of the rakyat which can trigger racial tensions. The government and police must provide a clear explanation regarding these cases,” Tuan Ibrahim said in a statement.

He listed the five cases, beginning with Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P. Ramasamy, whom he said was linked to the leadership of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam terror group and shown engaging in rituals worshipping an AK-47 rifle.

“Secondly, Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran, who accused the Malays of being pendatang, and for trying to strike the heads of history teachers during a programme organised at Nilai, in Negri Sembilan.

“Thirdly, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office P. Waytha Moorthy, who has slandered the (previous) government by claiming it mistreated, discriminated and oppressed the Indian community in Malaysia,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

However, Waytha is not a member of DAP as Tuan Ibrahim claimed, but instead belongs to the Malaysian Advancement Party, of which he is the president and sole seat holder in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Fourthly, the Selangor exco V. Ganabatirau, who accused Muslim groups of attacking the Sri Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya.

“And fifthly, the Batu Kawan MP Kasthuriraani Patto, who insulted the rakyat of Kelantan by turning a child into an object of entertainment, after the state government refused to approve entertainment licences,” he said.