7km crawl along PLUS expressway near Seremban, following fatal crash

The aftermath of an accident involving two lorries carrying gas cylinders and two motorcycles at KM269.9 of the PLUS Expressway (north bound) from Bandar Ainsdale to Nilai August 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 27 — The traffic along the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading north from Bandar Ainsdale near here is reported to be congested with a seven-kilometre crawl this morning due to works to remove the two lorries involved in an accident last night.

According to a PLUS spokesman, the congestion was due to the closure of the left and middle lanes to facilitate the removal of the two lorries.

“The contraflow lane has also been closed, causing a seven-kilometre crawl,” he said here.

Last night, three were reported killed in an accident involving four vehicles, including two motorcycles, at KM269.9 of the PLUS Expressway (north bound) from Bandar Ainsdale to Nilai near the Seremban rest and service (R&R) area.

However, detailed information on the accident has yet to be obtained. — Bernama