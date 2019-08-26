Tunku Ismail visits scene of forest fire in Gelang Patah

Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim shared this photo of his visit on his official Facebook page.

JOHOR BARU, Aug 26 — The Regent of Johor, Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim today visited the scene of forest fire in Jalan Tanjung Kupang, Kampung Pekajang, Gelang Patah, near here.

Tunku Ismail, who is also the Crown Prince of Johor, was also briefed by the State Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis on the latest development of the firefighting operations mounted by over 70 firefighters.

According to the updates and pictures posted on the HRH Crown Prince of Johor’s official Facebook page, Tunku Ismail also visited Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Adang located nearby and ordered for the school to be temporarily closed for the safety of its approximately 200 students and teachers.

The fire, which broke out on August 21, has so far razed 98 hectares of the forest area due to the hot and dry weather condition. — Bernama