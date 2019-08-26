Now, MAHB says not ruling out malicious intent behind KLIA system disruption

Travellers queue up to check-in for their flights at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang August 24, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Kuala Lumpur International Airport’s operator Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) said today it is not discounting the plausibility that the recent outage of its network equipment system could be due to malicious intent.

However, its group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin reassured the public that the airport’s security remains intact.

“We have not ruled out the possibility that the failure was caused by an act of malicious intent.

“Nevertheless, we will put this in the hands of the authorities to do a full investigation on the matter,” he said in a statement.

This was despite National Cyber Security Agency saying yesterday that there was no incidence of cyber-attack detected behind the disruption, which was due to network equipment failure.

Raja Azmi said KLIA’s security was only made possible in co-operation with the Immigration Department and the police.

“While we have extended all possible assistance to the airlines during this period, the same level of assistance, cooperation and understanding was also given to us by the airlines.

“We would like to take this opportunity to once again express our sincere gratitude to our airline and agency stakeholders for coming together and providing the best fall back solutions,” he said.

He thanked KLIA’s passengers and the public for their patience and understanding, adding that MAHB remains committed in providing the highest quality of service and will continue to monitor the situation to ensure operations remain smooth.

On Wednesday night, the network equipment failure resulted in long queues and flight delays, as well as affecting key functions including the Wi-Fi connection, the flight information display system, check-in counters and the baggage handling system.