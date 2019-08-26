As Amanah turns four, party looks to young leaders to bring it out of PAS' shadow

Saari said Malaysians, especially young professionals, have come to appreciate Amanah’s progressive stance based on the concept of 'rahmatan lil alamin'. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) is due to hold its inaugural party polls some time this year, and the Islamist party is looking to its younger members to chart a different political discourse centred on a more progressive outlook.

Even as it is now part of the ruling coalition, many still see the party dwarfed by fellow Pakatan Harapan (PH) components and pale in comparison to bitter rival PAS, a perception which Selangor Amanah Deputy Chief Saari Sungip claimed is a “nonsensical” narrative engineered by PAS.

“Such is the narrative our rivals have plastered on us. Always stating that we are at the beck and call of the Chinese in DAP, a bogeyman they invented to simplistically blame every social and religious ill on,” Saari told Malay Mail.

To prevent members and the public from buying into fear-mongering by Opposition parties PAS and Umno, Saari said he plans to focus on issues of self-reflection, mercy and rational thinking at the party’s national convention this year.

“I plan to remind them to think beyond political rhetoric and engage in fact-finding exercises, instead of condemning others or pointing fingers.

“Amanah was formed to show that Islam encompasses justice for all. It is not merely a rhetorical message but our mission to demonstrate that it can and should be done. That is what sets us apart from them,” he said.

Saari also said Malaysians, especially young professionals, have come to appreciate Amanah’s progressive stance based on the concept of “rahmatan lil alamin” or mercy to all, and that the party has remained consistent in its message, compared to PAS’ “punitive view of Islam”.

“I have been saying this for years, and I’ll say it again, no one party can monopolise any religion, especially if meant to suit their own self-interest,” he said.

However, Amanah’s past stance on controversial ethno-religious issues rarely differs from that of PAS or Umno, such as opposing the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) or backing fugitive televangelist Dr Zakir Naik to remain in Malaysia.

Amanah’s insistence on occupying the middle ground has led to observers often comparing the party with PAS, which they say is more outspoken and effective.

Parti Amanah Negara Youth chief Mohd Sany Hamzan speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Kuala Lumpur August 24, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

However, Amanah Youth Chief Sany Hamzan said he welcomes the public’s constant comparison of the two parties, especially among their Youth members.

Sany said people will eventually conclude that Amanah consistently fights corruption and wrongdoings.

“We are consistent too, consistent in saying no to corruption and those who have plundered our nation’s wealth, while our counterparts in PAS have agreed to work with the same people whom they have demonised for years,” he said, referring to Umno-led Barisan Nasional.

“PAS’ inconsistencies in telling the truth and maintaining their principles will be the simple fact that we will remind them of at every turn,” he said.

With the influx of new members to the party, reportedly with 10,000 sign-ups per month and national membership swelling to over 200,000, Sany said he is excited to see the “mix-and-match” of people with various political leanings, strengthening the party.

“Right now, we have so many members joining and they consist of those from PAS, Umno, MIC, MCA, and of course, political newbies. This creates a clash of ideas, perspectives, opinions and various interesting political discussions within our ranks.

“Some might say that looks slightly messy, but it is a sign of a healthy democracy being practised within Amanah. These interactions also create a deeper sense of understanding among members of different races and religions,” he said, stating further that this is the reason why many young professionals have joined the party.

Amanah’s diverse membership will also be a point of pride that is expected to be touted at both its Youth and national conventions.

Sany added that the party gives equal opportunities to all members and that many non-Muslims members hold leadership roles across its ranks, unlike PAS where non-Muslims are relegated to its Supporters’ Congress with no voting rights.

The Youth wing of the party is expected to draw attention from political observers and Malaysians in general as it heads to the polls in October, ahead of the party’s national convention this year, said Sany.

This is due to Amanah’s current position in the government. Despite having a modest representation of 11 MPs in Parliament, it is well represented in the federal government with five ministers and deputy ministers each, among other senior public posts.

To ensure greater transparency and equal opportunities to aspiring members who wish to be office bearers, Sany claimed Amanah practises a more open and democratic approach in its polls.

This is evident in how it allows candidates to campaign openly, where they may publicise their experience, education and past achievements, he said.

“Party members can then assess for themselves who is best suited to lead,” he said.

Earlier last month, Amanah National Youth Secretary Fadzil Ahmad said the Youth polls are expected to use the controversial “cai” or menu system, albeit different from what is utilised by PAS.

Sany has since stated that no such system will be used in the party polls as it is “hidden” and will only push the agenda of certain groups within the party.

‘’We do not want that to happen. This particular system was a key reason why many of our leaders were purged from PAS in 2015 and we reject it fully.

“We want to vote for our leaders based on their merits,” he said.

At this year’s conventions, the Youth wing will also explore ways to strengthen its platform to be on the same level as that of the PKR and DAP Youth wings, said Selangor Amanah Youth chief Abbas Azmi.

“Following the conclusion of the polls, we will then discuss means or mechanisms to broaden our voice to be as strong as our coalition partners.

“We will also discuss how best to navigate the current political climate that is sadly ridden with racial and religious undertones,” he said.