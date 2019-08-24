Mujahid: No need for new law on halal certification

Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa announces the Tabung Haji hibah for 2018 at the Putrajaya Islamic Complex April 5, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PARIT BUNTAR, Aug 24 — There is no need for the government to formulate a new law relating to halal certification, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

He said this was because there already exists a law to regulate the use of halal logo and certificate on products supplied to consumers, be it food or medicines, under the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs.

“Those found guilty of misusing or manipulating Jawi script or halal logo on products (without valid halal certification) can be charged under the existing law, so there is no need for a new law,” he told reporters after launching the Rahmah Programme at the Ubudiah Mosque, Taman Seri Tenggara, here today.

The minister said this in response to the alleged instances where the Jawi script was used to confuse consumers on whether a product is halal or permissible for Muslims to use.

He said the public can always check with the Department of Islamic Development (Jakim) on the halal status of a product as it is the sole agency involved in the issuance of halal logo and certificate in the country. — Bernama