Road closures to take note as Putrajaya preps for National Day celebrations

Putrajaya is the venue for the National Day parade this year. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — Some locations and roads will be closed temporarily from August 20 to 31 in conjunction with National Day celebrations, according to Putrajaya Corporation.

From August 20 to 30, Dataran Putrajaya, Persiaran Perdana, and Precinct 2, 3 and 4 will be closed from 6am to 1pm to enable training sessions and rehearsals to be conducted.

Additionally, on August 30, Dataran Putrajaya will be closed from 7pm until the next day to facilitate technical preparations.

On August 31, the day of the celebrations, the aforementioned areas will be closed from 6am until the completion of events.

Putrajaya is the host for the National Day parade, with this year’s celebrations bearing the theme ‘Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih’. — Bernama