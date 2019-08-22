PKR leader slams Khairuddin for claiming Anwar skipped meeting with Dr M on purpose

Fahmi Fadzil speaks to Malay Mail at the Lembah Pantai Service Centre in Kuala Lumpur January 18, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, August 22 — PKR leader Fahmi Fadzil today shot down Parti Amanah Negara’s Datuk Seri Khairuddin Abu Hassan’s Facebook accusation that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had intentionally skipped a meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

Fahmi, who is PKR’s communications director, clarified that the meeting was for the leaders of Pakatan Harapan who were involved in the formation of the Cabinet immediately after the coalition’s May 2018 elections, highlighting that the PKR president then was Anwar’s wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

“PKR understands that YAB Prime Minister’s invitation was specifically for Pakatan Harapan leaders that were initially involved in the forming of Cabinet in May 2018, and that meeting is to obtain views and feedback concerning the affairs of the running of government that touched on portfolio and ministerial matters.

“This means that PKR was represented by Deputy Prime Minister YAB Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who was then PKR president during the formation of the government post GE14,” Fahmi said in a statement today.

“Therefore, PKR is of the view that DS Khairuddin’s accusation that DS Anwar does not respect the consensus of Pakatan Harapan is baseless and malicious,” he added.

Khairuddin was formerly an Umno leader and was also in Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, before joining Amanah where he is now the Jasin parliamentary coordinator.

The full Cabinet under Pakatan Harapan was formed in July 2018, shortly after the May 2018 elections where the coalition won power.

Anwar only became PKR president last year after winning the position uncontested , with no one stepping forward in the PKR elections on nominations day on August 5, 2018.

Dr Wan Azizah had previously held on to the PKR president post since the party’s founding in 1999, while Anwar had previously held the position of PKR de facto leader since 1999 until he became PKR president last year.

News reports since yesterday have cited sources saying that a Cabinet reshuffle is on the cards with Dr Mahathir yesterday slated to meet Pakatan Harapan leaders for discussions on the matter.