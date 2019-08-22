Najib had interest in misappropriation of SRC funds, court told

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Senior Assistant Commissioner Rosli Hussain is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer told the High Court here today that only former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had an interest in the misappropriation SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds, not the fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low.

MACC Senior Assistant Commissioner (Special Operations Division) Rosli Husain, 54, said this when questioned by lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, representing Najib, who is on trial for misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC funds.

Harvinderjit: Overall, the misappropriation of SRC funds is by Jho Low and his allies?

Rosli: I don’t agree.

Harvinderjit: Generally, based on the transcript of the BlackBerry Message (BBM), I suggest Datuk Seri Najib was not involved in any withdrawals of funds from SRC?

Rosli: Jho Low has no interest in this case, only Najib has interest.

Former SRC International director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court July 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

He strongly disapproved when Harvinderjit put to him that MACC pressured former SRC director Datuk Suboh Md Yassin, who was the 42nd prosecution witness, to change the testimony he gave to the commission.

Harvinderjit: I put it to you that MACC pressured Suboh to change his statement so that Najib can be charged in court?

Rosli: No.

Harvinderjit: I suggest that you received instructions to change Suboh’s statement?

Rosli: No. I am the case investigating officer. I am responsible for this case.

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

He told the court that the MACC recorded Suboh’s statement six times, with the first in Abu Dhabi, which was also attended by his lawyer, Selvam Mutiah.

“It was recorded abroad. I felt a little uncomfortable with the result. I felt there were doubts. I wanted to record his statement again because Suboh is the witness in this case and not the accused. Then I instructed Suboh to come back from Indonesia.

“I then ordered my officer to record Suboh’s statement. I had never met Suboh. I did not interfere in the recording of Suboh’s statement because the case involved the number one man,” he added.

He said when Suboh returned from Indonesia on May 27 last year, he (Suboh) requested for safe accommodation at Pullman Hotel in Putrajaya.

“He requested for MACC’s assistance for a safe accommodation. MACC paid for the accommodation,” he added.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing, before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, continues tomorrow. — Bernama