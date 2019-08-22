Mujahid: ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin’ concept created with Malaysian context in mind

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a press conference at the lobby of Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 9, 2019. — Picture by FIrdaus Latif

ROMPIN, Aug 22 — The ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin’ concept introduced by the government was created with the Malaysian context in mind, which includes a multi-ethnic and multi-religious community.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa said Malaysia had a unique make or ‘mould’, unlike other Muslim countries like Pakistan, Iran or Saudi Arabia.

Unfortunately, Mujahid said there were certain quarters who were attempting to twist the issue and cause trouble.

“What we are doing is to protect Islam and the harmony that exists (among the various communities) but there are voices out there claiming that we (the ministry) are DAP’s puppets or allow things that are not Islamic.

“Some even give the concept a bad name. Don’t be fooled by this, because in a multiracial and multireligious country, small things like this can lead to bigger issues, “he said.

Mujahid said this when speaking at the opening of the Rahmah Carnival and a recording of the Islamic Affairs Forum at Politeknik Muadzam Shah here today, which was attended by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) president Nik Omar Nik Abdul Aziz and Politeknik Muadzam Shah director Shah Hassan Ismail.

Mujahid said the actions of certain groups also did not help towards forming a harmonious nation which required the involvement of all the people, and hoped that they would stop doing so.

In the spirit of harmony, he said the organising of the Rahmah Carnival was aimed at engaging all people regardless of race, race or religion.

“The carnival in intended at teaching people to live in harmony, to respect one another and enhance the understanding of the concept of Rahmah, including to the multiracial community,” he said.

Mujahid said Muslims were also responsible for reflecting the concept well in their daily lives, to be exemplary to the non-Muslims. — Bernama