Loke: Transport Ministry given one month to prepare direction, mechanism for Go-Jek

Anthony Loke launches the ‘Fly the Jalur Gemilang’ programme in his parliamentary constituency of Seremban August 22, 2019. — Bernama pic

SEREMBAN, Aug 22 — The Transport Ministry has been given a month to submit a report on the direction and mechanism for motorcycle ride-hailing services to the Cabinet, said its minister Anthony Loke.

He said although the Cabinet yesterday had agreed in principle to the proposed service, the ministry needs to look at the overall aspects to make the service successful including looking at the models’ implemented in other countries.

“The Cabinet instructed the ministry to prepare and review the legal framework on how the service can be implemented. So, it does not mean we can provide the service immediately, and this approval is not for Go-jek, but approval for motorcycle ride-hailing.

“So, once the framework is in the place, and the approach is finalised, then we will open it up for registration and any company can come in. This is what I want to explain,” he told reporters after launching the “Fly the Jalur Gemilang’ programme at Seremban parliamentary constituency-level here today.

Yesterday, Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof announced that the Cabinet had decided that a study of the legal aspects of the move be made first before it could be implemented.

Commenting further, Loke also dismissed reports that the government had already approved Go-jek’s services to implemented in the country and also stressed the Go-jek company has not submitted any application.

“Go-jek has not submitted any application yet. They just came to give a suggestion to the government and held a meeting with Prime Minister (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad) several days ago,” he explained.

Loke said the ministry will take into account all aspects including legal, insurance as well as passenger safety when preparing the mechanism report on the motorcycle ride-hailing service.

“Safety is our top priority. We understand many ministers support this effort based on the benefits it can generate for economic growth for micro-enterprises, small and medium enterprises, and e-commerce.

“But, what the ministry sees is about safety. We must ensure public safety before we can implement this service,” he said.

Loke, who is also the Seremban MP, said motorcycle ride-hailing service is seen as a complementary to the land public transport system, and stressed the service would not replace other land public transport services.

In another development, Loke said he has asked Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to give clarification following the temporary system disruption in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) today.

“I have not received a detailed report yet but I was told the incident was due to system breakdown, and of course, it caused inconvenience to the public.

“Any inconvenient to the public, we want to apologise, but I need further details and expect the management of MAHB will give more clarification to the public,” he said when asked whether he has received a report on the disruption.

Both terminals of the KLIA are experiencing disrupted connections which has affected several airport systems such as Wi-Fi connection, Flight Information Display System (FIDS), check-in-counters and the Baggage Handling Systems (BHS).

The airport operator, Malaysia Airports in a statement today said the disruption started last night (August 21) and was in the midst of being rectified. — Bernama