Two girls missing since Aug 3 found in Selayang, say police

Two teenagers who were reported missing since August 3 were found safe in Selayang yesterday. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SEREMBAN, Aug 21 — Two teenagers, who were reported missing since August 3, were found safe in Selayang, Selangor, yesterday, said Seremban district police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim.

He said that the youths, Chan Jiah Huih, 14, and Chan Yi Xuan, 15, were found by their family members at a dhoby at about 10pm after a tip off.

‘’Their families have found them. They were then taken to the Selayang Police Station to have their statements taken. Police took them to the hospital for examinations before handing them back to their families,’’ he said after a Police Cadet Corp Foot Parade Competition here today.

Mohd Said said that preliminary investigations revealed that both had admitted running away due to family problems.

Yesterday, the media reported that the two families had appealed to their daughters to return home after being reported missing since Aug 3, after they were believed to have gone to Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama