Police: Probe into death of Irish teen Nora still ongoing

SEREMBAN, Aug 21 — Police have not stopped investigations into the death Nora Anne Quoirin, said Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman.

He said police would refer the case to the Public Prosecutor for further action after getting the post-mortem report on the Irish teenager.

He told reporters this after closing a police cadet corps marching competition here today.

The police revealed on Thursday (August 15) that Nora Anne, 15, of Franco-Irish parentage, had died of gastrointestinal bleeding after having gone without food for a long time as well as prolonged stress.

The body was claimed by Nora Anne’s family the following day at the Forensic Department of the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here.

On reports by foreign media quoting police sources that the police had overlooked some key indicators during the search and rescue (SAR) operation for her, Che Zakaria said he had never issued any statements on this.

“To my knowledge, no statements were made by Nilai district police chief (Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar) or the state police chief (Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop),” he added.

On the RM50,000 reward offered by Nora Anne’s family for anyone with information that could have helped find the special needs girl, he said the police were not involved.

On August 13, Nora Anne’s body was found about 2.5 kilometres from a resort in Pantai, Negri Sembilan, where she was reported missing on Aug 4 after checking in with her family a day earlier.

The teenager, along with her mother Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, father Sebastien Marie Philipe and two siblings arrived in Malaysia for a two-week vacation on Aug 3.

