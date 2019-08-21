Cops warn against spreading classified info after directive against Zakir Naik leaked

The Royal Malaysia Police has reminded the public today that circulating or exposing official information classified as secrets is an offence punishable under the Penal Code. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, August 21 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has reminded the public today that circulating or exposing official information classified as secrets is an offence punishable under the Penal Code.

PDRM Head of Corporate Communications Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said the police have recently detected the circulation of classified information through text messaging app WhatsApp by certain quarters.

“Apart from conducting investigations under Section 203A(1) of the Penal Code to determine the source of the information leak, the police will also conduct investigations under Section 203A(2) of the same Act,” she said in a statement here.

Under Section 203A(2), whoever has any information or matter which to his knowledge has been disclosed in contravention of subsection (1) shall be punished by a fine of not more than one million ringgit or with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or both.

Asmawati therefore said whosoever have in their possession of classified information obtained from any parties through any means must not disclose or share to other individuals.

“They are also urged to step forward to assist in our investigations under Section 203A(1) of the Penal Code to identify the source of the leak,” she said.

However, it is unsure which classified documents Asmawati was referring to, but it is believed to be an internal circular issued to all state police contingents nationwide detailing the order to bar fugitive preacher Dr Zakir Naik from delivering public talks in all states in Malaysia.

Police have confirmed the order was made in the interest of national security.

Dr Zakir is currently facing police investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace after at least 115 public complaints were filed against him.

The defiant preacher had issued a statement aimed at the Malaysian-Chinese, reportedly saying that they should “go back” first, since they too are seen as “guests” like himself, amid heightened calls to deport him.

Dr Zakir said the assertion was made in response to the community’s demand that he be deported back to India, where the preacher is facing charges for alleged money laundering and terrorism link.