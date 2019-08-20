Unlike Dr M, Anwar says backs Lynas review

Anwar said the government should call for a review of the decision. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has backed calls to review the government’s decision on the renewal of Lynas Corp’s operating licence here.

Anwar’s remarks are a departure from those of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who has continued to defend his decision to allow the rare earth miner to operate here.

He said the government should call for a review of the decision.

“I believe we can, and should allow negotiations to take place,” he said today after meeting Federal Territories PKR leaders.

MORE TO COME