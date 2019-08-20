Penang requests RM10b funding for transport blueprint from 12th Malaysian Plan

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow visits the Bayan Lepas Light Railway Transit (LRT) display and information booth at Komtar in George Town August 20, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 20 — The Penang state government said today it is hoping to get funding of RM10 billion for its Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) through the roll-out of the 12th Malaysian Plan next year.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the 12th Malaysian Plan will be rolled out in the third quarter of next year.

“I believe our application for funding will be one of the projects under the 12th Malaysian Plan which is a five-year plan so we could be getting the funds spread out over the next five years,” he said during a press conference today after announcing the start of a public display on the Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (LRT) project.

He said the state had recently sent a letter to Putrajaya requesting for the RM10 billion funding for PTMP, and Putrajaya had confirmed receiving it.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press about the Bayan Lepas Light Railway Transit (LRT) display and information booth at Komtar in George Town August 20, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He said the federal government is now going around the country to gather feedback for the 12th Malaysian Plan before it is finalised and tabled next year.

The PTMP, expected to cost around RM46 billion, is the state’s ambitious project that encompasses a network of highways, LRT and the Penang South Reclamation (PSR) as the main funding module.

The state government is seeking funding for two components of its PTMP, namely the Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1) and LRT.

PIL1 is a 19.5km highway that is estimated to cost RM7.5 billion while the LRT stretches 29.5km with 27 stations and estimated to cost RM8.4 billion.

People peruse the Bayan Lepas Light Railway Transit (LRT) display and information booth at Komtar in George Town August 20, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

A public display on the Bayan Lepas LRT line will be held between August 19 and November 19 at the Land and Public Transport Agency (APAD) offices in Penang and in Kuala Lumpur, at Level Three in Komtar and at the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) in Bandar Perda.

There will also be a mobile booth to cover six other locations during different periods between August 19 and October 9 such as in Tesco E-Gate, the Penang International Airport, Sunshine Square, Sungai Nibong Bus Terminal, Penang Sentral in Butterworth and Penang Skills Development Centre.

Chow said those who have issues on the proposed LRT line can submit their feedback during this three-month public display.

“This is the time for all individuals, groups, companies and the public to give their feedback and proposals regarding the proposed LRT line,” he said.

People peruse the Bayan Lepas Light Railway Transit (LRT) display and information booth at Komtar in George Town August 20, 2019. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

He said after three months, all of the feedback received will be collated and project delivery partner, SRS Consortium, will respond to the proposals before presenting a final report to APAD.

The Bayan Lepas LRT had obtained conditional approval with 30 conditions from the Transport Ministry but Chow said the state will still need to get final approval after the public display session.

Those with enquiries on the LRT project can call the hotline at 1300-88-9700 during weekdays between 8am and 5.30pm.