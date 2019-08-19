Unemployed man jailed one week for trespassing into home of Najib’s mother

Tun Rahah Mohd Noah is the mother of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak. — Picture via Twitter/najibrazak

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A 21-year-old unemployed man was sentenced to one week in prison and fined RM1,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here today for trespassing into the home of Tun Rahah Mohd Noah, the mother of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Magistrate Mohamad Aizat Abdul Rahim meted out the sentence on Muhammad Nur Akmal Azisham after he pleaded guilty to committing the offence at 9.46pm on August 15 this year at Tun Rahah’s residence on Jalan Eaton, off Jalan Tun Razak here.

The magistrate ordered that the jail sentence run from the date of arrest on August 15, and that Muhammad Nur Akmal be imprisoned a further three months if he failed to pay the fine.

Muhammad Nur Akmal, who will serve his sentence at the Kajang Prison, was charged under Section 442 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum sentence of three years in prison or a fine of RM5,000 or both on conviction.

When asked by Mohamad Aizat as to why he had trespassed into the house, Muhammad Nur Akmal said he did not know and could not recall. — Bernama