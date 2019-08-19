Tycoon who criticised Armed Forces interrogated by police for more than two hours

Tan Sri Koon Yew Yin arrives at the Jelapang Police Station in Ipoh August 19, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 19 — Tycoon Tan Sri Koon Yew Yin was interrogated for about two-and-a-half hours at the Jepalang police station here by a Bukit Aman unit for criticising the Malaysian Armed Forces in his blog.

Koon, who was accompanied by his wife, arrived at the police station at 3pm and left at 5.30pm.

“I cannot say anything... sorry. The police are investigating,” he told reporters after his statement was recorded.

When asked would he be called for another round of questioning, Koon answered in the negative.

Meanwhile, his lawyer, Leong Cheok Keng, who is also the Malim Nawar assemblyman, said that Koon was investigated under Section 505 (C) of the Penal Code for a statement conducing to public mischief and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which deals with improper use of network facilities or network service.

“Koon has given his full cooperation to the investigation. The atmosphere was pleasant and the police will not record a further statement for the time being.

“He was called as a witness and he left the place a witness. Nothing more,” he said.

Leong said that Koon was probed by an Inspector from Bukit Aman’s USJT (Classified Criminal Investigations).

Koon, founder of IJM Corporation and Gamuda Berhad, was reported to have said that the country’s security forces are “doing nothing except eating and sleeping” in his blog post last Monday.

He suggested the government should downsize its numbers and second some of them to work in state-owned plantations instead, to rebuild the economy.

Koon had also maligned the Armed Forces in his blog post by claiming they have only opened fire during training on the range and never in real combat.

He has since apologised and deleted the post on his blog and social media. However, there have been several calls to revoke his “Tan Sri” title.

This is not the first time Koon has made derogatory remarks against national institutions.

Previously, he accused the late Sultan Azlan Shah of Perak of being corrupt and selling titles to businessmen.

He was later removed from the Perak State Economic Advisory Council by Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.